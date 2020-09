05:46 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 7, 5781 , 25/09/20 Tishrei 7, 5781 , 25/09/20 Nissenkorn blasts Netanyahu: He incites and divides Read more Justice Minister livid after Netanyahu says left-wing demonstrators protesting against are "anarchists" and "delusional". ► ◄ Last Briefs