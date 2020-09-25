|
04:15
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 7, 5781 , 25/09/20
Bahraini King: Deal with Israel affirms commitment for peace
Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa said on Thursday that the establishment of relations with Israel is a “civilized message”, affirming the country’s commitment for a just and comprehensive peace for all peoples in the region.
Speaking to world leaders who gathered virtually at the United Nations General Assembly, the Bahraini King added that this step is also an embodiment of his country’s resolute approach to openness and coexistence with all.
Last Briefs