04:00 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 7, 5781 , 25/09/20 Tishrei 7, 5781 , 25/09/20 Breonna Taylor: Another grand jury defies Fake News narrative Read more While the Democrats scream “systemic racism,” and their mobs yell “No Justice, No peace!” they meet their worst nightmare: Justice. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs