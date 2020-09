23:51 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20 Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20 Israir considering petitioning to Supreme Court if flights are restricted Israir is considering petitioning the Supreme Court if the government decides to ban flights to "green" countries as part of the lockdown conditions that will take effect on Friday at 2:00 p.m. ► ◄ Last Briefs