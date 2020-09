20:36 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20 Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20 'Commanders for Israel's Security' is misleading the public Read more CIS head's recent Hebrew article seems to say the group is rethinking its leftist policies, but close reading reveals another story. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs