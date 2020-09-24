|
19:50
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20
Netanyahu approves 5,000 new housing units in Judea and Samaria
Prime MInister Binyamin Netanyahu has given the green light for the construction of 5,000 housing units in Judea and Samaria.
The prime minister has ordered a meeting of the High Commission on Planning immediately after the Simchat Torah holiday in mid-October in order to push construction forward.
New construction planning was frozen in February while the recently signed peace agreements were being negotiated.
Last Briefs