Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20

25 million shekels allocated for outdoor prayers on Yom Kippur

The government has allocated 25 million shekels for outdoor prayer services. The money will be used for acquisition of shade structures, lighting fixtures, fans, and coolers that will used for outdoor services held on Yom Kippur and beyond.