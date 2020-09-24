|
18:46
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20
Head of Teachers Union requests closure of special education
The Head of the Teachers Union Yaffa Ben-David has regretfully requested that the special education sector enter a lockdown in line with that being imposed on the rest of the education system.
"I have no doubt that closing special education is bound to cause a regression among some of the students, especially the low functioning ones," Ben-David said.
"However, we are talking about a matter of saving lives. With much sorrow I am requesting closure of special education instruction at this time," she concluded.
Last Briefs