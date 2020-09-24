'Business lockdown political, professional opinion needed'

Knesset member Yoav Segalovich (Yesh Atid) has demanded that a professional opinion on the need for a lockdown be brought to the public's attention.

"I am asking to hear the scientific basis for the government's actions," Segalovich said, "since the business lockdown appears only political while a professional opinion is needed."

"Does the government have a professional epidemiological opinion that justifies complete closure of the business sector?" he asked.