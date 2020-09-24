Religious MK: 'Yom Kippur synagogue prayer needed by 90% of nation'

Knesset member Uriel Bosso (Shas) said that synagogue closure is a tragedy not for him and other observant individuals but for the population as a whole.

"We need to remember that going to synagogue is not essential for me or Aryeh Deri (Shas cabinet minister). We know how to pray at home. But 90% of the population although not strictly observant still want to pray in a synagogue on Yom Kippur," Bosso said.