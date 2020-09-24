Naftali Bennett slams factory shutdown

Former Minister of Defense and current Knesset member Naftali Bennett has slammed the government's decision to shut down factories as part of the nationwide lockdown of business activity.

"The benefit of shutting down factories is zero and the damage is irreversible," Bennett said.

"A factory supplier that stops supplying merchandise to a customer will lose that customer forever. Closing down factories will mean loss of business and thousands of jobs will be erased for no reason.

"I demand that the government adhere to the guidelines adopted in March that succeeded in crushing the corona without closing any factories," Bennett added.