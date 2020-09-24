17:29 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20 Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20 Min. of Educ. attacks AG for allowing demonstrations of 2,000 people MInister of Education Yoav Galant has attacked Attorney General Mandelblit for permitting demonstrations amidst the coronavirus lockdown. "The world has been turned upside down," Galant said. "At a time when two and half million students are locked down at home due to the virus, the attorney general under pressure from Blue and White has permitted mass demonstrations of 2,000 people as if there is no corona. This is outrageous." ► ◄ Last Briefs