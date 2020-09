17:16 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20 Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20 Coalition chairman threatens breakup if demonstrations continue Coalition chairman Miki Zohar (Likud) has threatened a coalition breakup if anti-government demonstrations are not halted. It is Zohar's contention that these demonstrations have received the backing of the Blue and White party, which is the Likud's main partner in the coalition. ► ◄ Last Briefs