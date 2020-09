17:00 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20 Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20 IDF Chief of Staff: Army leave still permitted at least until Monday The IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi has announced that soldiers will still be permitted to take army leave at least until Monday when more severe national lockdown measures may be instituted. ► ◄ Last Briefs