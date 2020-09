16:35 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20 Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20 Religious Blue & White MK: Don't enter synagogues on Yom Kippur Read more MK Tehila Friedman of Blue and White warns religious community of Israel not to enter synagogues on holiest day of the Jewish year. ► ◄ Last Briefs