News BriefsTishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20
First kosher ritual slaughter in Dubai: 2,500 chickens
The first kosher ritual slaughter in the UAE has taken place in Dubai. 2,500 chickens were slaughtered by Rabbi Mendel Duchman, UAE's only resdient rabbi, under the supervision of the rabbi in charge of ritual slaughter in Turkey.
The chickens are not only meant for the Jewish residents of the UAE but for the Israeli tourists who are expected to visit Dubai in the coming weeks.
