Recovered coronavirus patient from Beit Shemesh infected a second time

A patient who had recovered from the coronavirus has been infected a second time.

Shira Levi from Beit Shemesh was interviewed by Arutz Sheva and told her story.

"I was always diligent about wearing a mask. Even though I went to crowded places after I recovered, I felt that everyone was in danger except me. That's what I had heard, that those who had already been infected were immune," Levi said.

"Take care of yourselves. Even if you already were infected and recovered just stay home. As difficult as the lockdown may be, there is no other choice," Levi added.