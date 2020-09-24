Chief Rabbi Lau: 'Don't endanger people's lives'

Chief Rabbi David Lau has cautioned against conditions that could endanger people's lives at Yom Kippur prayer services.

"If there is over crowding at synagogues, worshipers are asked to go outside in order not to endanger people's lives," Lau said in an interview with Army Radio.

At the same time, the rabbi urged synagogue members to keep watch in order that "people who come to the synagogue once a year will not miss this special annual experience."