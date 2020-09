15:18 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20 Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20 'Black Flag' anti-government protesters block Knesset vehicle entrance Members of the anti-government group known as 'Black Flag' have blocked the Knesset vehicle entrance at this hour. ► ◄ Last Briefs