15:13
Reported
Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20
'We cannot persuade public to follow guidelines due to demonstrations'
Chairman of the government coalition Miki Zohar (Likud) told the Knesset news channel that the Israeli public will not following the coronavirus guidelines and restrictions as long as demonstrations are permitted.
"The problem is we cannot find a way to persuade the public to follow the guidelines as long as we allow demonstrations," Zohar said.
Nightly demonstrations against the Netanyahu government continue despite the lockdown.
