News BriefsTishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20
China's richest man is... a coronavirus vaccine developer (almost)
China's richest man is a bottled water tycoon - with a "side interest" in a coronavirus vaccine, the BBC reports.
Zhong Shanshan founded Nongfu Spring bottled water in 1996, but he also has a controlling stake in Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise, which boosted his wealth by as much as $20 billion by August of this year. Beijing Wantai has partnered with two universities in developing a vaccine for Covid-19.
The Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates Zhong's wealth at $58.7 billion.
