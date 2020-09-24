14:25 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20 Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20 China's richest man is... a coronavirus vaccine developer (almost) China's richest man is a bottled water tycoon - with a "side interest" in a coronavirus vaccine, the BBC reports. Zhong Shanshan founded Nongfu Spring bottled water in 1996, but he also has a controlling stake in Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise, which boosted his wealth by as much as $20 billion by August of this year. Beijing Wantai has partnered with two universities in developing a vaccine for Covid-19. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates Zhong's wealth at $58.7 billion. ► ◄ Last Briefs