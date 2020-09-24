|
14:19
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20
Israel's ambassador to Egypt: Aiming to broaden scope of relations
Israel's ambassador to Egypt, Amira Oron, described the goals she has set for herself in her position.
"We are constantly aiming to broaden the scope of relations between Israel and Egypt," she told Galei Tzahal. "We would like to be collaborating in more areas, not just on security-related matters. Personally, I would like to develop ties in the areas of agriculture, irrigation, trade, manufacturing, and tourism."
Last Briefs