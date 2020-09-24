|
Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20
Israir CEO: Within a few years, a million Israelis will visit the UAE
The CEO of Israir, Uri Sirkis, claims that opening the skies to the United Arab Emirates will cause a revolution in air travel.
"This opens up the Middle East and enables us to offer destinations that were never on the Israeli tourist map before," he told Galei Tzahal. "I estimate that within a few years, more than a million Israelis will have traveled to Dubai or Abu Dhabi."
