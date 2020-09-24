|
13:13
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20
MK Yaalon to Gantz & Ashkenazi: Leave this failed government
MK Moshe Yaalon (Yesh Atid-Telem) has called on the Blue & White party to leave the unity government, in the wake of yesterday's decision to impose a total lockdown on the country.
"Gantz and Ashkenazi, you still haven't figured it out?" he wrote on Twitter. "This man [i.e. Netanyahu] has chosen a lockdown that will cost NIS 35 billion, with hundreds of thousands of people made unemployed and tens of thousands of failed businesses - the main thing for him is to stop the demonstrations. We now have 7,000 new sick people every day. You are complicit in his failures - you should get out of there."
