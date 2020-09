12:02 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20 Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20 Around 7,000 citations issued for lockdown breaches in last week Police have released figures from the first seven days of the so-called "breathable" lockdown showing that during this period, 13,459 citations were issued, more than half of which were for breaches of the lockdown regulations. ► ◄ Last Briefs