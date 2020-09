12:01 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20 Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20 International athletes won't be subject to lockdown The Sports & Culture Ministry has announced that it has reached an agreement with the Health Ministry that will allow international athletes to be excepted from the lockdown regulations, permitting them to continue training and competing throughout the lockdown period, subject to certain restrictions. ► ◄ Last Briefs