News BriefsTishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20
Minister Rafi Peretz: Lockdown must be 'hermetic, no exceptions granted'
Minister for Heritage & Jerusalem Affairs Rafi Peretz said this morning that in his opinion, a total lockdown is absolutely necessary.
"The lockdown needs to be hermetic and immediate," he said, "with no exceptions granted. We cannot accept the fact that 30 people died in a single day. The plan for synagogues is balanced, even though it still remains advisable to pray outdoors on Yom Kippur, when indoor prayer in a restricted format is permitted."
