11:51 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20 Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20 Movt for Quality Govt demands data on coronavirus infection at protests The Movement for Quality Governance has sent a public letter to the Prime Minister, the Attorney-General, and the head of the ISA (Shabak) demanding that they make public the data regarding coronavirus infection linked to demonstrations outside the Prime Minister's Residence, in the wake of the government's decision to limit such protests during the lockdown. ► ◄ Last Briefs