Black Flags: We won't forgive Blue & White if they restrict protests

The "Black Flags" movement that is leading the regular demonstrations against the government and prime minister has issued its own response to the government's decision to impose a total lockdown from tomorrow, reserving its condemnation for ministers from the Blue & White party.

"We hereby inform Benny Gantz, as well as the Justice and Foreign Ministers, that if they lend a hand to this destruction of democracy we will persecute you, demonstrate outside your homes - we will make it clear that you have turned Israel into a dictatorship. We won't accept any form of excuse for your behavior. Your names will go down in Israeli history not as heroes but as destroyers of Israel."