Hadassah director: Israel is dealing terribly with the epidemic

Speaking on Radio 103 FM this morning, Prof. Zeev Rothstein, director of Hadassah hospital, criticized the government for its plan to shut Ben Gurion airport to outgoing flights.

"This is a huge mistake," he said. "The airport should remain open and allow for people to come and go."

Rothstein added that, "Israel is way down on the list of countries in terms of how well it has dealt with this epidemic. We don't deserve a medal for the way the crisis has been handled."