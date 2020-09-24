Att. General: Lockdown was not a precondition for restricting protests

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit clarified this morning that he did not condition the applications of restrictions on demonstrations on a shutdown of the economy.

An announcement from his office stated that "the Attorney-General did not state at any stage that the shutdown of the economy was a condition for legal permission to restrict protests. The Attorney-General stated that when the rate of infection is so great that a total lockdown is necessary, it is justified from a legal standpoint to limit protests significantly, as well as prayers and any other activity that involves a gathering of people."