11:00
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20
Air Transport Association appeals to govt to keep Ben Gurion airport open
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has appealed to Transportation Minister Miri Regev to enlist her help in keeping Ben Gurion airport open despite the total lockdown the government has decided on.
IATA pointed out that the government's proposed outline that allows only for incoming flights is likely to cause major disruptions to airline companies and could lead to a complete cessation of both incoming and outgoing flights.
