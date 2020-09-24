Number of patients in serious condition dropped by 27 in last 24 hours

Although 6,808 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the overall picture of coronavirus in the country is far more nuanced than the number of cases recorded.

According to Health Ministry data, the number of patients in serious condition in the country's hospitals actually dropped by 27 between yesterday and today, from 694 patients on September 23 to 667 today.

No deaths were reported during the same period (although it appears that a death reported in a Nahariya hospital today has not yet been recorded by the Ministry), and therefore the drop in the number of serious cases represents people on the road to recovery.

The number of patients on ventilators has also dropped from 165 yesterday to 164 today.