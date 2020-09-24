Economy Minister Peretz: Govt needs to adopt German model of unpaid leave

Minister of Economy & Industry Amir Peretz (Labor) has called on the government to protect the rights of employees during the total lockdown now planned for the coming weeks.

"Once the government made the decision to go for total lockdown, we are obligated to adopt the German model - that is, a flexible unpaid leave from work in a way that maintains the link between employer and employee, as well as employees' social rights - thereby ensuring that tens of thousands of jobs are not lost," he said.