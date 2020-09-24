MK Mark: Tightening lockdown is not an admission of failure

MK Osnat Mark (Likud) claims that the government's decision to tighten the lockdown is not the result of failed policy.

"Imposing a lockdown does not mean the government failed," she said. "We tried to return to a normal routine, and we didn't succeed. MK Shasha-Biton is a populist," she added, referring to the Knesset's Coronavirus Committee, who has continually criticized the government for its decisions on how to best manage the crisis."