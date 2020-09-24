|
10:00
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20
MK Zohar: Left-wing protesters happy to see infection rates rising
Speaking on Galei Tzahal this morning, coalition head MK Miki Zohar (Likud) said he believes that left-wing protesters are happy to see infection rates rising to record heights.
"Privately, these demonstrators are happy that we've reached around 7,000 new coronavirus diagnoses per day," he said. "They want there to be anarchy, and assume that this will damage the prime minister."
Last Briefs