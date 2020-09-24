|
Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20
MK Liberman: Total lockdown is against expert opinion
MK Avigdor Liberman, head of the Yisrael Beytenu party, has sharply condemned the government for its decision last night to tighten the current lockdown.
"This crazy decision to impose a total lockdown tomorrow goes against expert opinion and is the result of having criminals head the government," he wrote on Twitter.
"We have to move beyond this and provide hope to people," he added.
