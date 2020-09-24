MK Lapid: All govt ministers are complicit in Netanyahu's failure

"All the ministers of this government - and in particular, those from Blue & White - need to ask themselves this morning what they're doing in this government," opposition leader MK Yair Lapid said today, in comments related to last night's decision to tighten the nationwide lockdown.

"This is a government that has abandoned the citizens of this country, with a prime minister who is only interested in petty politics," he continued. "I'll give you the benefit of the doubt and say you didn't know what things would turn out like - but now that you do know, the only right thing to do is to leave. Otherwise, you are all complicit in Netanyahu's failure."