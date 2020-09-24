Prof. Grotto: Govt decision to tighten lockdown not politically motivated

The deputy director-general of the Health Ministry, Prof. Itamar Grotto, told the Knesset Channel this morning that in his opinion, the government's decision to tighten the lockdown was not politically motivated.

"I believe that the government's decision was primarily medically-based, and not made due to political considerations," he said. "That was the feeling I got at the cabinet meeting last night."

Grotto added that, "I can't promise that the situation won't deteriorate still further in the next few days, if we don't tighten the lockdown."