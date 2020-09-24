MK Shaked: Govt decision to tighten lockdown lacks all logical sense

MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) has expressed sharp criticism of last night's government decision to significantly tighten the lockdown.

"This decision is extremely damaging and lacks all logical sense," she said. "Senior ministers and Treasury officials have expressed their amazement at what's happened here. Everyone understands that we have to leave industry intact as far as possible, as well as 30% of the private sector. But due to the demonstrations, they have decided to throw hundreds of thousands of workers into unemployment and destroy the economy.

"I can only hope that the Knesset's Regulatory Committee will restore some sense to the regulations," she concluded.