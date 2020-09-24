Minister Farkash-Hacohen: Govt decision doesn't consider economic impact

Interviewed on Kan Bet this morning, Minister of Strategic Affairs Orit Farkash-Hacohen (Blue & White) explained why she is opposed to tightening the current lockdown.

"I agree that from a medical standpoint the situation is extremely grave, but the lack of sufficient weight accorded to the economic impact of restrictions concerns me," she said. "The decision reached by the government is unreasonably harsh and does not consider the economic impact in depth.

"The main source of infections is in large gatherings," she added, "and this is where a harsh approach needs to be taken - not in the business sector as a whole which is being suffocated."