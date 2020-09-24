|
Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20
MK Zandberg: Netanyahu has no right to lead the country
MK Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) has sharply condemned the Prime Minister, following last night's government decision to impose a harsh lockdown over the coming fortnight.
"Netanyahu has no mandate to lead the country on such matters," she wrote on Twitter. "We can't rely on a single one of his decisions. In the biggest crisis in our history as citizens of Israel, we are in the hands of a prime minister who is not fit to occupy his position. He should resign."
