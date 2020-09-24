UK: 'Excess deaths' not due to coronavirus rise to 10,000 in last 3 months

The number of "excess deaths" in British homes has reached 10,000 in the last three months, The Guardian reports this morning.

The number of excess deaths reflects the increase in the fatality rate over a "normal" year, usually using the previous five-year average as a benchmark.

Since the contagion rate of coronavirus dropped significantly during these months, officials assess that these numbers reflect people that died at home of other causes, in many cases due to a reluctance to seek out treatment in hospital due to fears of the coronavirus.