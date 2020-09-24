|
Att-General's aide: Protests can't be banned, only limited
Dr. Gil Limon, an aide to the Attorney-General, Avichai Mandelblit, told Kan Bet this morning that protests cannot be banned entirely, but they can be made subject to restrictions.
"The decision reached by the government has a certain measure of balance to it," he said. "It means that a maximum of 2,000 people can protest at Balfour," outside the Prime Minister's Residence.
