  Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20

Att-General's aide: Protests can't be banned, only limited

Dr. Gil Limon, an aide to the Attorney-General, Avichai Mandelblit, told Kan Bet this morning that protests cannot be banned entirely, but they can be made subject to restrictions.

"The decision reached by the government has a certain measure of balance to it," he said. "It means that a maximum of 2,000 people can protest at Balfour," outside the Prime Minister's Residence.

