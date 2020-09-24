|
08:27
Reported
Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20
Protests in U.S. following ruling not to charge in Breonna Taylor shooting
A grand jury has decided not to directly charge police officers for the killing of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by Louisville police as officers carried out a no-knock warrant in March, The Guardian reports.
The decision has sparked protests across the United States.
Two police officers in Louisville have been shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but it is unclear whether the shootings and the protests taking place elsewhere in the city were related.
