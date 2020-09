08:22 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20 Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20 Forecast: Cooler until Sunday, much warmer on Yom Kippur Today & tomorrow: Clear, with temperatures close to the seasonal average. Shabbat: Slightly cooler in the morning hours in the north of the country. In coastal regions, possibility of localized rain showers. Erev Yom Kippur, Yom Kippur: Temperatures will rise significantly. ► ◄ Last Briefs