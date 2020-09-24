Prof. Hagai Levine: 'Decision to tighten lockdown is worst possible move'

Professor Hagai Levine, chairman of the Israeli Association of Public Health Physicians, told Galei Tzahal this morning that in his opinion, the government's decision to tighten the lockdown is "the worst possible decision they could make."

"They took the worst possible decision," he said. "Political pressures are working against expert opinion. A lockdown causes more damage than it spares. I hope very much that the Knesset will reject this decision."