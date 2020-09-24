Shaare Zedek CEO: 'We're not about to collapse, it depends on next few wks'

Professor Yonatan Halevi, the co-CEO of Shaare Zedek Medical Center, told Galei Tzahal this morning that his hospital is seeing significant overcrowding due to the coronavirus epidemic.

"There is severe overcrowding and it's getting worse," he said, adding that "we are not about to collapse, however. Everything now depends on what happens in the next week or two."

The professor noted that, "Israel is the only country in the world where patients are put on ventilators in the internal medicine wards. During this epidemic, this has worked in our favor, as it means that we have more professionals who are experienced with using these machines."