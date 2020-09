07:59 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20 Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20 Jewish passenger gets United to change post-Yom Kippur flight Passenger who couldn’t make a United Airlines flight to Israel due to Yom Kippur goes right to the top for an accommodation - and it works. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs