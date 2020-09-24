07:55 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20 Tishrei 6, 5781 , 24/09/20 Dep. Health Minister: Lockdown is our response to people's behavior Interviewed on Reshet Bet this morning, deputy Health Minister Yoav Kish said: "We are seeing a record number of cases, and the epidemic continues to rage among us. You can see the number of victims for yourselves, and the high rate of contagion. There's nothing more important right now than protecting people's health, stopping the contagion, and imposing restrictions to achieve this. It's ridiculous to suggest that we're responding out of panic. All we are doing is responding to the way people have been behaving." ► ◄ Last Briefs